Housewife impersonated other women to get codeine fix

A housewife with a codeine dependency, who duped 18 doctors into giving her cough syrup containing the drug, was yesterday sentenced to a mandatory treatment order (MTO) for a year.

An MTO is for offenders who suffer from psychiatric conditions. They must go for psychiatric treatment in lieu of jail time.

Eileen Siak, now 33, pleaded guilty in court on Nov 17 last year to seven counts of cheating involving $265.

Fourteen other cheating charges involving $260 were taken into consideration during sentencing.

She must now seek treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, the court heard.

CUSTOMER DATABASE

To obtain her fix, she impersonated several women between April 23, 2014 and March 4, 2015 to cheat the doctors.

Siak used to work for a wellness company between 2009 and 2011. As an accounts manager, she received a customer database, which contained their personal particulars.

She saved it in her private e-mail folder instead of the company's e-mail account, and then used the customers' details to register for appointments at polyclinics.

Posing as them, she obtained her supply of cough medicine between April and August 2014, and the last time on March 4, 2015, even though she did not have a cough.

Initially, she paid for her medication but would later walk away without paying.

The court heard she frequented two polyclinics in Bukit Batok and Jurong.

Siak's lawyer Josephus Tan said his client has been suffering from codeine dependency since June 2013.