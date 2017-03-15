How to be a volunteer

If you wish to volunteer to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), you can apply online at redcross.sg

You can donate blood at the four Bloodbanks in Outram, Dhoby Ghaut, Westgate in Jurong East and Woodlands.

You can also donate money and learn more about SRC programmes on its website. Upcoming events include Flag Day on April 22, where you can volunteer to be a flag bearerat srcfd2017.splashthat.comand World Blood Donor Day on June 10.

Those who want to volunteer as event helpers can e-mail volunteer@redcross.sg