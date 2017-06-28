How can I help my special needs child?

Parents of children who have mild special education needs (SEN) can still consider enrolling them in mainstream education, as all national schools provide assistance to children with mild SEN.

Children with mild SEN such as dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or mild autism spectrum disorder, can receive assistance from allied educators to help them integrate into the school's learning environment.

Programmes like School-based Dyslexia Remediation (SDR) are intended to identify students with dyslexia and provide them with assistance through school-based intervention in Primary 3 and 4.

Besides assistance for special education needs, children who have hearing, visual or physical impairments can access support services provided by volunteer welfare organisations in their school of choice.