How to donate

The non-profit group, EPIC Cyclist, is hoping to raise $350,000 to subsidise dialysis treatment and medication for the Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF).

KDF donor relations and communications manager, Ms Jemin Chua, said the funds raised from the ride will help defray patients' dialysis fees, medication costs and provide transport subsidies to those with mobility issues.

She added that the beneficiaries include more than 300 low-income patients.

The public can donate online via giving.sg at tinyurl.com/Mride17.

For details, call the KDF on 6559-2630. - LEANNE CHUA