How to help kids get their wish

The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore is to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, to give them hope, strength and joy.

It has more than 200 volunteers, 10 board members and nine staff members.

Since Make-A-Wish was introduced to Singapore in 2002, the non-profit organisation has granted at least 1,274 wishes.

The foundation aims to reach every medically eligible child here, and has a target of 132 wishes this year.

But it faces difficulties receiving wish referrals due to low awareness on how to refer a child or on the eligibility criteria of the child.

To find out more, visit www.makeawish.org.sg

To refer a child to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, e-mail wish@makeawish.org.sg