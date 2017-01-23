How to help the Singapore Red Cross

The Singapore Red Cross is a humanitarian organisation dedicated to relieving human suffering, protecting lives and dignity, and responding to emergencies since 1949.

Besides its home and day activity centre for the disabled, the Red Cross serves the vulnerable through its blood donor recruitment programme, transport aid, food aid, elder aid and community first aid.

It also builds capacity and resilience through its training academy, and volunteer and youth development.

To make a donation or volunteer, visit www.redcross.sg or call 6664-0500.