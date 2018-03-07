How to tell if your phone has been hacked for cryptocurrency mining

How do you know if your mobile phone has been hacked for cryptocurrency mining? Here are some signs you should look out for, according to Mr Matthias Yeo, chief technology officer of Symantec Asia Pacific.

Your mobile phone battery overheats and drains quickly despite no detectable processes running in the background.

Your mobile phone starts to slow down dramatically, due to high central processing unit usage.

There is an increase in outbound connections. This is reflected by an unexplainable and sudden increase in your monthly data usage.

Your contacts start to receive similar spam messages. The malware can collect information from your phone's database and propagate from there.