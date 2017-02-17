Howard Shaw in court for drink driving again

Shaw family scion Howard Shaw Chai Li, 46, was charged in court yesterday with drink driving .

He allegedly had 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath while driving on Whitley Road at 3.45am on Jan 31, more than double the limit of 35mg.

Shaw has two previous drink driving convictions, one in 1997 and another in 2006. This means he faces an enhanced punishment if convicted for the third time.

In the first case, he was fined $3,000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

For the second offence, he was jailed a week, fined $8,000 and banned from driving for four years.

Shaw, the grandson of Shaw Organisation founder Runme Shaw, will be back in court on March 30.