HPB launches new test tool in fight against diabetes

Visitors at the One Raffles Place roadshow can get a $10 promo code and a free towel if they cycle for a minute at the Mobike counter.

He exercises twice a week and is trying to cut down on sugar.

Though he considers himself healthy, Mr Glenn Lee, 32, still tried out the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) new tool for people to self-assess their risk of developing type 2 diabetes during lunch hour yesterday.

The Diabetes Risk Assessment (DRA) tool was officially launched at One Raffles Place yesterday.

The assistant vice-president in a local bank, who works in the area, had received a text message about the roadshow from HPB, after having previously signed up for the National Steps Challenge.

After completing the test, he said: "The DRA tool is just a preliminary test, but it is a good indication of your health condition."

He is one of 15,000 Singaporeans to date who have completed their self-assessment using the DRA tool since it was rolled out on Sept 1 to encourage individuals aged 18 to 39 to assess their current risk for undiagnosed diabetes.

Those who are found to be at risk are encouraged to go for a health screening under the enhanced Screen For Life (SLF) subsidy.

The two-minute test takes into account several factors such as age, body mass index, and personal history of hypertension and gestational diabetes mellitus. You can access it on letsbeatdiabetes.sg/dra on HealthHub.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who was the guest of honour at the launch, said: "We hope that society can be mobilised to take responsibility for their own (health), as well as participate in our initiatives to spread the message to other Singaporeans to live healthily."

Eligible Singaporeans who receive the SLF subsidy will pay a fixed fee of $5, while Community Health Assist Scheme cardholders will pay $2. The health screening is free for pioneers.