HR courses to give you the edge

The Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP) certification framework comprises three certification levels: Certified HR Professional, Certified Senior HR Professional and Certified Master HR Professional.

The individual's job role and its complexity will be used to determine which level of certification he or she is eligible for.

HR professionals can register their interest in the IHRP Certification Programme at www.ihrp.sg

HR professionals can also support their professional development through training courses by applying for the SkillsFuture Study Award for HR at www.skillsfuture.sg/studyawards/human-resource

To learn more about the initiatives and measures in place to strengthen the HR services sector, the public is invited to visit the HR Industry Manpower Plan Interactive Showcase, which will be organised at the Orchid Ballroom, Level 4, Marina Bay Sands, between 12.30pm and 5.30pm on July 10.

Visit www.tinyurl.com/hrimp2017 to register for the event.

SNAP@MOM

Spotted unsafe practices around your neighbourhood?

Want to let MOM know about an unsafe practice at your workplace?

Snap those photos on your mobile and send it to SNAP@MOM.

All contributions will be secret.