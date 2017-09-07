HSA clears omum water producer

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has ruled out defects in manufacturing and product quality in a case in which a 55-year-old man was hospitalised after drinking a herbal remedy to aid indigestion.

After rigorous physical and lab testing of all bottles of Sri Ambikkas Omum Water it had quarantined, HSA said it has found no other sample with high alkalinity.

It is working with the importer to lift the quarantine and sales suspension of the product, which is made in Malaysia, it said yesterday.

Mr Gunalan Perumal suffered injuries and swelling in his mouth and throat on Aug 3 after taking a swig from a bottle of the water and was in intensive care for three days.

It was found that the omum water he had consumed had a pH level of more than 13 - equivalent to levels found in chlorine bleach.

HSA was alerted and stopped all sales and import of the product.

However, it said preliminary testing suggested it was an isolated incident. No other similar adverse reports of the product were made.

"Based on HSA's scientific assessment, we have ruled out product defects," it said yesterday.

HSA made a police report after it concluded investigations.