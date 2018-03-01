Huge crowd forms at Raffles Place for 'cash vending machine'

The event at Raffles Place started around noon, and the crowd was asked to disperse by 12.45pm.

A crowd of hundreds formed at Raffles Place around noon yesterday, for a chance to "pay $3 (to) get $50" from a "cash vending machine".

No other information was given about the campaign or who its organisers were.

By 12.45pm, the crowd was asked to disperse, after a few received $50 notes from the machine, which was a box with a man inside.

The New Paper understands that the police were on the scene because of the crowd, and that the stunt was organised by telco Circles.Life.

The event was cancelled after the organiser was told it did not have the necessary permit for such an event.

A subsequent event, which would have been held at Orchard at 5pm, was cancelled.

One student, who asked not to be named, had been in line since 11am. She estimated only five people got $50 notes.

When contacted, a Circles.Life spokesman told TNP: "All of our announcements will be given on March 1 at our press conference."