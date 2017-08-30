Huge traffic jam in KPE after taxi catches fire

A Transcab taxi caught fire in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel last night, causing a huge traffic jam during the evening peak hours.

A video that circulated on social media showed a red taxi on fire followed by an explosion at the front of the vehicle.

It is believed the taxi driver escaped unhurt and there were no other reported injuries.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of the taxi, was extinguished by two members of the public using a hosereel before The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire - in the KPE tunnel towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) before the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit- at around 7pm and a fire engine and a support vehicle were dispatched to the location.

The New Paper understands that the tunnel was not closed despite the fire and the black smoke, although many drivers and passengers got out of their vehicles and headed for the exits.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a tweet at 7.20pm advised motorists to avoid lane four due to an accident on the KPE, towards the TPE, after the East Coast Parkway entrance.

Drivers leaving their cars in the KPE. PHOTO: TNP READER

The Straits Times reported the broadcast of an LTA announcement saying: "This is an LTA emergency announcement. Drive out of the tunnel now via the nearest exit. If unable, turn off your engine and walk to the nearest emergency exit which has a bluish-white flashing light."