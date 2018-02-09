Hunt on for masked man who allegedly stole $3,000 from SingPost branch

The suspect robbed the SingPost branch in Potong Pasir Community Club (above).

A man wearing a surgical mask allegedly robbed a SingPost branch in Potong Pasir yesterday by helping himself to $3,000 after a staff member fled for safety.

There was no weapon involved and no one was injured, said police in a statement yesterday appealing for more information on the suspect, who was wearing a black cap, a black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a black sling bag.

Police said it received a report of the robbery at about 1.30pm and that the suspect was last seen running in the direction of Upper Serangoon Road, along Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

He had walked into the SingPost branch in Potong Pasir Community Club and demanded a female staff member hand over all the money, said police.

"(She) immediately ran into a room for safety. The male suspect then climbed over the counter and made off with about $3,000 in cash that was placed in the drawers," said police.

The People's Association, which manages community clubs here, said the safety of residents is its top priority, adding that its premises are monitored by security cameras, helping police with their investigations.

When The Straits Times arrived at the community club at about 5pm, an area surrounding the SingPost outlet where the robbery took place was cordoned off. But activities at the club were still going on.

Cook Richard Low, 25, who had been waiting at the community club for a friend since 9am, said he saw a man wearing black walking past him quickly towards Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at about 1.30pm.

"But I didn't know what he was up to or what he was doing," he said.

At about 6.30pm, police officers were seen leaving the scene with evidence.

Police investigations are ongoing. If you have information, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or go to www.police.gov.SG/iwitness.