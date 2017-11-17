ICA: Expect delays at checkpoints during school holiday period

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned travellers using the land checkpoints to expect delays during the upcoming school holiday period.

In an advisory issued yesterday, ICA said traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is expected to be heavy from today. Traffic on weekends during the period will be especially heavy.

ICA reiterated that security at Singapore's checkpoints remain its top priority against potential threats, therefore traffic build-up is inevitable when there are security checks.

"Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans if possible," it added.

Reminding travellers to check and ensure that they use their own passports with a remaining validity of six months or more, ICA said there have been instances of Singaporeans presenting wrong passports or passports that have been reported lost for clearance.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation before travelling.

They can call the traffic information hotline on 6863-0117, tune in to the radio or visit the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or MyTransport.SG portal.