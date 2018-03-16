ICA foils six attempted animal-smuggling cases

A man tried to smuggle 121 birds in 10 boxes concealed in a compartment of a tour bus.

Three sugar gliders, which are kept as exotic pets, were uncovered by ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled six attempted smuggling cases of animals at Woodlands Checkpoint last month.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the animals included songbirds, insects, a tortoise and sugar gliders.

On Feb 9, a red-whiskered bulbul, also known as the Jambul songbird, was found in a Singaporean woman's drawstring pouch. Known for its black crest and red flash behind its eyes, the bird is uncommon in Singapore.

A Greek tortoise was also discovered concealed in the car jack compartment of a Singapore-registered vehicle. It is commonly found in south-west Asia and North Africa.

The next day, an oriental white-eye, a songbird also known as mata puteh, flew from the window of a Singapore-registered car and was caught by an AVA officer.

Live mealworms and insects were also found in plastic aquariums in the back seat of the car.

On Feb 14 and 17, officers found three sugar gliders, which are marsupials and often kept as exotic pets. Two were hidden in a pouch under the driver's seat and another in a Singaporean woman's sling pouch.

On Feb 26, a middle-aged man tried to smuggle 121 birds in 10 boxes concealed in a compartment of a Malaysia-registered tour bus.

They were red-whiskered bulbuls, white rumped shamas, spotted doves and Fischer's lovebirds.

The man was charged in court on Feb 28 .

The animals are now with Wildlife Reserves Singapore, and investigations are ongoing.