ICA, police warn of phishing websites

Phishing websites masquerading as the official websites of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) have surfaced.

Both government agencies yesterday issued statements warning the public of the fake websites.

The fake ICA site is phishing for visitors' visa reference numbers and passport numbers.

ICA directed the public to www.ica.gov.sg - its official site - for all information and transactions.

"We would like to assure everyone that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected, and no data has been compromised," ICA said.

The fake SPF site purports to be the police's official "E-Services" page.

Victims are hoodwinked by scammers pretending to be police officers, who tell them they are suspected of being involved in money laundering, police said in a press statement.

The victims are then given the link to the fake site, where they are asked to provide confidential information such as credit card details and Internet banking credentials.