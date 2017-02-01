ICA warns of fake website

A police report has been made after a fake Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website surfaced.

The site, with the web address www.ica.sgov.asia, has been phishing for visitors' visa application numbers and passport numbers, said the ICA in a statement yesterday.

Access to the official ICA website (www.ica.gov.sg) remains unaffected and no data has been compromised.

People are advised to use the official website for all information and transactions concerning ICA matters, the statement said.

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes... We will work to bring down the website and will continue to monitor it," it added.