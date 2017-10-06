ICA warns of phishing by fake website

The new year brings about new cyber threats.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday warned the public of a fake website phishing for visitors' visa reference numbers and passport numbers.

The website, singaporeonline-epass.com, has used the look of the official website.

People should exercise caution by checking on the URL and web address so as not to become a victim, the agency said.

OFFICIAL SITE

Only the official ICA website, www.ica.gov.sg, should be used for information and transactional needs involving ICA matters.

"We would like to assure everyone that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised," the agency said.

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes."