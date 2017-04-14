ICA warns of scam callers

If you get a call from someone claiming to be an Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) officer and asking you to transfer funds to them, watch out, ICA said in an advisory on Thursday (April 13).

Scammers have been making calls to the public from a phone number +65 6391 6100, asking for money to be transferred to them.



The amounts range from $900 to $20,000, and the scammers claim the funds are required in order to rectify discrepancies the victim made in his or her personal information given to the ICA.



ICA in its release clarified that the calls were not made by real ICA officers, and said that the police have been alerted.“ICA does not call members of the public to transfer money for such purposes,” it said.



It added that it takes a serious view of such scam calls as they undermine public trust in the ICA.



Those with information on these calls are advised to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness



ICA advised those who receive such calls to ignore them and the caller’s instructions and to refrain from transferring any money to the caller, whether via remittance agencies, banks or any other means.

- THE STRAITS TIMES