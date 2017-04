Mr Quek Chin Ling has decided to stop driving after the tragic circumstances of his wife's death. Mrs Quek-Ng Siew Fong, 64, died after the 67-year-old retiree reversed their car into her at an Ang Mo Kio carpark on Tuesday. "I cannot drive any more, because if I look at a car, it will remind me of what happened," he said at her wake yesterday evening.

Man whose wife died after his car hits her gives up driving