Imam apologises for remarks

An imam at Jamae Mosque in Chinatown who made controversial remarks about Christians and Jews has apologised.

In February, a video of him reportedly reciting a prayer in Arabic that said "God help us against Jews and Christians" was circulated online.

Imam Nalla Mohamed Abdul Jameel, 47, apologised yesterday to a group of leaders from various faiths at a closed-door meeting at the Harmony in Diversity Gallery at Maxwell Road.

The gathering was organised at his request.

"I am truly sorry that I had offended you, and I must bear full responsibility for my actions..." he said.

The imam, who is from India, added: "... I should have practised my faith in accordance with, and appropriate to, the social norms and laws of this country."

He clarified that the additional supplication he read, "God help us against Jews and Christians", was not from the Quran, but from an old Arabic text that originated from his village in India. - THE STRAITS TIMES

