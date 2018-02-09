In inaugural flight, drone demonstrates parcel delivery
Getting everyday items delivered to homes by drones seems a little closer, after Airbus demonstrated the first flight of its Skyways unmanned air vehicle yesterday at the National University of Singapore - two years after the project was launched. Singapore Post came on board as a logistics partner in April last year.
