Incoming SMRT chief joins Khaw to observe signalling system trial

SMRT's incoming CEO Neo Kian Hong (left) with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (second from right) and others during the full-day trial of the new signalling system on the East-West Line yesterday.

Train operator SMRT's incoming chief executive officer Neo Kian Hong joined Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan yesterday to visit staff during the first full-day trial of the new signalling system.

The trial on the East-West Line (EWL) during operating hours is taking place on five Sundays until May 27.

The new communications-based train control system will allow trains to run closer together, and arrive at intervals of up to 100 seconds during peak hours, instead of 120 seconds currently.

OPTIMISTIC

During the visit, teams from the Land Transport Authority and SMRT were also present to gather feedback on ground operational matters, SMRT said in a Facebook post.

SMRT added in its post that while they are "optimistic that the process will be smoother than the North-South Line testing", there may be "minor glitches and delays" during the Sunday trials.

Previously, tests of the new signalling system were done outside train operational hours.

All 35 stations along the EWL have had their operating hours on weekends shortened since March 2 for engineering staff to intensify testing of the signalling system.

During the full-day tests, the EWL will connect Gul Circle and Joo Koon stations. Since a train collision at Joo Koon station on Nov 15 last year, that section of the line has been disconnected.

According to an earlier report by The Straits Times, week-long live testing could begin by end-May.

The system is expected to be fully ready by June.

SMRT announced on April 18 that Mr Neo, a former general and permanent secretary, will succeed incumbent chief executive Desmond Kuek from Aug 1.