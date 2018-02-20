Indonesia invites Singapore to develop three zones

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto said yesterday that he has encouraged Singapore to develop three industrial estates in the country.

Speaking in Jakarta, Mr Airlangga said the estates being offered for development were Tanah Kuning Industrial Estate in North Kalimantan, Kuala Tanjung Industrial Estate in North Sumatra and Bitung Industrial Estate in North Sulawesi.

He said the concept for the estates was similar to the development of other industrial estates in the country, such as Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, the Kompas news website reported.

"Singapore is a neighbouring country that has a strategic role in the interests of Indonesia and the region," Mr Airlangga said.

He raised the issue when he met Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Jakarta last week to discuss cooperation in various sectors.

Dr Balakrishnan, who was on a two-day visit, also met other officials, including his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan.

Dr Balakrishnan said negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty between Indonesia and Singapore would begin later this month, while talks on a double taxation agreement were set to start soon.

Both countries are also cooperating in improving the quality of vocational education in Indonesia.