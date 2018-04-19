Industry leaders to help in fight against terror

Safety is paramount for Ms Agnes Lau, head of facilities and corporate services at electrical, IT and furniture retailer Courts.

Staff are sent for emergency preparedness training on topics such as first aid and how to use fire extinguishers.

Every Courts retail outlet has at least one or two employees trained in first aid while the bigger stores have more.

Ms Lau, 55, said: "We have to be prepared at all times and not take safety for granted. Even during times of peace, we need to train (staff in) fire safety and emergency preparedness."

She is one of 100 industry leaders who will help in the fight against terror in Singapore.

All will be appointed by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) later this year as part of a Workplace Community Leaders Programme, which was announced at the annual SGSecure@Workplaces Seminar at Furama City Centre yesterday.

So far, 80 leaders, including employers, top union officials and industry or trade association leaders, have been identified.

Among other things, the leaders will help to engage employees in emergency preparedness and provide feedback to the ministry on specific concerns within their industries.

MOM said it would train the leaders in areas such as crisis communication and basic life-saving skills. It will also engage them in developing crisis response plans.