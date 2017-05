Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam dropped in to check on the well-being of Corporal Eka Putra yesterday, after the Singapore Civil Defence Force full-time serviceman suffered first-degree burns on his face and neck when caught in a taxi explosion at Buona Vista on April 30. Mr Shanmugam, who met the 20-year-old and his mother at their home, said

in a Facebook post that Eka is recovering well.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY