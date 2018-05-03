Instant happiness with instant noodles

Whether it is your go-to dinner after a long day of work, a last-minute inspiration to cook for a potential date, or a hearty meal after a night of intense partying, a bowl of instant noodles holds a special place in our hearts.

In this day and age where convenience is king, the vast range of instant noodle brands and flavours allows you to explore a world of broths.

Many might fondly recall how bowls of steamy noodles kept them going as they pulled through long nights, studying for examinations or completing assignments.

Others will share about how they swear by a certain brand or flavour of the three- to five-minute meal.

While it can be hard to stray away from the comforts of familiar flavours such as chicken and tom yam, a culinary exploration of new tastes can be deliciously enticing.

FairPrice's housebrand has introduced new items to its range. This includes favours such as Nonya Curry Laksa (4x125g, $3.55) and Mushroom Cheese (4x100g, $3.55).

Popular in Malaysia, the Nonya Curry Laksa features a creamy coconut milk curry-like gravy, paired with luscious noodles and served warm.

Often, the dish is served with tau pok, chicken and more, topped with a spoonful of sambal and a scattering of mint.

So now, you can satiate your craving for the well-loved dish with minimal effort expended and from the comfort of your home.

FairPrice's rendition of the dish comes from an authentic Nonya recipe and treats your taste buds to soft, springy MSG-free noodles drenched in a rich soup base made from real ingredients.

CHEESE CRAVING

For those who prefer a non-spicy option, there is the Mushroom Cheese noodles.

The combination of cheese and mushrooms might sound absurd, but the dense and creamy flavour of the cheese marries beautifully with the earthy profiles of the mushrooms in the broth.

To elevate the flavour, add in another piece of cheese to create a thick soup that even naysayers can't disa-brie with.

CLASSIC FAVES

If you would rather opt for classic instant noodle tastes, try the FairPrice Chicken (5x70g, $1.45) and Curry (5x70g, $1.45) renditions of the dishes.

While the flavours may be tried and tested, a bunch of freshly chopped carrots and baby kai lan can give your bowl the level-up you never thought it needed.

For a tastier meal, why not add in minced meat or maybe even a slice of pork belly?

An option for those who cannot stray too far from their homely favourites, FairPrice's range of instant noodles allows you to experience the same flavours you know and love at a fraction of the price you would be paying for a gourmet experience.

The best part?

All its noodles are trans fat-free and the packaging provides practical and easy-to-understand nutrition information for shoppers using the Guideline Daily Amount.