Internet services down in Jurong West after cable cut

Residents in Jurong West were cut off from the Internet yesterday afternoon because of a cut cable.

Some phone lines and TV services were also disrupted, as the incident affected fibre network access.

According to comments on Facebook, some customers started encountering problems around 4.30pm.

In a statement on its Facebook page at 5.22pm, Singtel said fibre network operator NetLink Trust had confirmed that services were affected by a cut cable in the Jurong West area.

In an update at 7.17pm, Singtel said the fibre breakage was caused by a third-party contractor carrying out sheet piling works.

"Some customers in the vicinity of Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road may experience difficulties accessing their broadband, fixed voice and Singtel TV services," said Singtel.

The service outage also affected M1, Starhub and MyRepublic customers.

An update from M1 around 9pm said NetLink Trust expected to restore service availability by approximately​ 4am.

NetLink Trust posted a media notice on its website, saying it had experienced "a fibre cable cut affecting the areas around Jurong West".

It added: "This incident was caused by a third party contractor carrying out piling works.

"Our team is working on restoring the connections. If your service is affected by the incident, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience while we work with your Internet Service Provider to restore your service as soon as possible."

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a Facebook post at 7.04pm that it was monitoring the situation closely.

SIMILAR INCIDENT

"We have asked NetLink Trust and the various service providers to restore services as soon as possible, to minimise the inconvenience to affected customers," the IMDA post said.

In February last year, a similar incident occurred in the Commonwealth and Ghim Moh area.

A cut cable disrupted Internet connection for households in the vicinity for almost 13 hours.

That incident is believed to have been caused by a contractor doing sewage works.