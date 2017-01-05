Investing in gold

Here are some other ways to invest in gold

PHYSICAL GOLD

In 2012, the goods and services tax for investment-grade precious metals was removed, prompting three banks to open gold vaults in quick succession.

Smaller precious metals retailers selling bullion have also set up shop in the past few years.

Investors can choose from gold bars, bullion coins and gold certificates (to prove that you own physical gold).

The certificates have no expiry date and can be exchanged for cash or physical gold.

Transaction fees and storage fees apply.

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS (ETF)

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF, which was listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in October 2006, tracks the price of gold.

It is the largest physically backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world.

Like stocks, it is now designated as an Excluded Investment Product, accessible to retail investors without requiring any pre-qualification on their financial background and knowledge.

GOLD MINING STOCKS

SGX lists five gold mining stocks, of which the three largest - Wilton Resources, CNMC Goldmine Holdings and Anchor Resource - have a combined market capitalisation of $401.9 million, according to an SGX market update in July.

These mining companies are listed on the Catalist board, which caters to high growth and a correspondingly higher risk profile, compared to established firms listed on the mainboard.