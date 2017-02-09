Iras portal to allow tax filing on the go

Taxpayers will be able to file their returns on mobile phones this year, but they will also need to use a SingPass two-step verification (2FA) to ensure better security.

The initiative announced by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) is aimed at making the process easier.

Users can file their income tax by logging into myTax Portal on a mobile phone in this tax filing season, which runs from March 1 to April 18.

"We have also improved myTax Portal with intuitive navigation and new features, such as a quick overview of tax filing status and summary of tax accounts," Iras said yesterday.

The convenience will be backed by the added security of SingPass 2FA, which is required for government transactions involving sensitive data.

Once in the portal, the user will be asked to enter a one-time password, either sent via SMS or generated by a key token.

It can take 10 working days to set up 2FA for a SingPass account, so taxpayers should re- gister this month to be in time for this filing season.

Meanwhile, a pilot group of 50,000 e-filers will get their finalised tax bill immediately after filing their returns this year.

This test aims to provide immediate clarity of the tax they have to pay.

The Iras said the service will be scaled up progressively.