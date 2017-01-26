Istana to hold Chinese New Year Open House on Jan 29

The Istana grounds will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm on Sunday, the second day of Chinese New Year.

The open house will feature several performances, including lion dances, a rooster and instrumental dance show, a sunflower dance and an opera performance and trained monkey puppet show.

There will also be a display of birds by Wildlife Reserves Singapore and a Chinese calligraphy booth.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors must pay a $2 entrance fee.