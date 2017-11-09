IT consultant jailed for filming men urinating in poly toilet

In 90 minutes, IT consultant Kwan Jia Hong, 34, filmed about 10 men using a urinal in a Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) toilet.

He was finally caught by an alert 18-year-old student. Kwan was not employed by NYP but went there to do his own work.

Kwan was yesterday jailed for six weeks after pleading guilty to two counts of making obscene videos. He also admitted to one count of being in possession of four obscene films.

Five other charges for similar offences were considered.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said Kwan committed the offences on July 14 last year. He went to a restroom on the first storey and used his cellphone to record the obscene videos.

"The accused's modus operandi was to follow the subjects to the urinal and stand at the urinal beside them," she added.

"He would turn on the video-recording function on his cellphone, hold it with one hand and position the camera lens towards the subject's lower body."

But the student suspected he was being filmed and confronted Kwan. When Kwan refused to hand over his cellphone, the teen alerted the police.

DPP Sruthi said it was not Kwan's first time recording such videos in a public toilet.

"Further investigations revealed that the accused felt aroused when looking at (the videos). He would... view them a few times before deleting them," she said.

For each count of making an obscene film, Kwan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $40,000.