IT manager jailed for molesting woman on MRT

An IT manager who repeatedly pressed his groin against a woman in a train was sentenced to nine weeks' jail on Thursday (July 20).

Indian national Rajagopala Soundararaja Panneer Selvan, 46, admitted to molesting the 28-year-old woman while travelling on the East-West Line, between Kembangan and City Hall, on March 16. Another molestation charge was taken into consideration.

As was the victim's usual practice, she boarded the second last cabin of the train at Kembangan MRT station at about 8.45am that day, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yiwen.

While the train was travelling between Paya Lebar and Aljunied stations, she felt something hard pressing against her buttocks.

She moved away as she assumed that the contact was accidental.

But when it happened again, she turned around and saw Rajagopala standing behind her.

The victim moved away again, but he continued to follow her. When she again felt the same thing, she turned around and saw him pressing against her. She stared at him, but he ignored her.

DPP Ng said the victim then used her laptop bag to cover her buttocks as she was afraid that Rajagopala would persist with his actions. He exited the train at City Hall MRT station.

The victim made a police report that evening as she wanted to stop Rajagopala from molesting other women. He was arrested on April 18.

His lawyer, Mr Ravinderpal Singh, said Rajagopala regrets committing the crime and promises never to reoffend again.

For molestation, Rajagopala could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment.