IT Masterplan set to improve quality of S'pore healthcare

Singapore is on track to having one of the most IT-enabled healthcare systems in the world, said Mr Bruce Liang, chief executive officer of Integrated Health Information Systems.

He was speaking to the media on Monday, ahead of the National Health IT Summit yesterday.

Mr Liang, the head of the Ministry of Health Holdings information technology company, said yesterday at the summit that the advent of IT is inevitable and urged the audience of 600 to "get on or get run over".

By 2021, when the Health IT Masterplan is completed, patients, doctors and healthcare providers will all be hooked up in a vast electronic database.

Conditions of patients with complex chronic ailments can be easily monitored in their homes and, if intervention is needed, this can be quickly provided so the patient does not end up in hospital.

All citizens will have access to their health records, either on their mobiles or computers.

RECORDS

The National Electronic Health Records, where a person's medical records are shared among all public health institutes as well as some private ones like community hospitals, is already available.

However, it is not yet comprehensive as it lacks most of the data from private healthcare.

Mr Liang gave the assurance that the system has many layers of security built into it to ensure it cannot be hacked into, so confidentiality will not be an issue. - SALMA KHALIK