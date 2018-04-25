It will cost about $100 to watch the World Cup

Unity was the overarching theme when Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp announced a historic three-way partnership to beam the upcoming World Cup in Singapore.

In a joint release early today, the trio revealed that they were "collaborating for the first time" to deliver paid subscription packages for the June 14 to July 15 event in Russia to football fans here.

Fans will be paying the same price as they did in 2014 - the early bird price of $94.16 for sign-ups until May 22 and $112.35 for people who subscribe after that date.

The Straits Times understands that rates for businesses also remain unchanged.

This is the first time there has been no price hike since paid World Cup subscriptions were introduced here in 2002.

In addition, Singaporeans will be able to enjoy nine key matches on free-to-air television with Mediacorp, five more than in previous years.

ST understands that the trio paid a total of around $25 million to secure the World Cup broadcast rights this time round, a slight increase from 2014.

Deloitte Singapore and South-east Asia sports business group leader James Walton told ST: "It is nice to see them working together instead of driving up the price through competition.

"In recent years, for both this and the English Premier League, we have seen the drive to recruit subscribers and gain market share take precedence - which has led to ever increasing values of the rights packages.

"Since advertising revenue couldn't keep up, the only way to recoup costs was to increase the subscriber charge - but this was simply unsustainable."

SINGTEL TV

Singtel TV customers who sign up for or renew their Trio, Variety or Value Pack packages on a 24-month contract can watch the World Cup games for free. This includes those who had signed up on or after March 15.

As a bonus, these Singtel TV customers can also catch all matches for free on the Singtel TV GO app any time, anywhere.

Singtel CEO of consumer Singapore Yuen Kuan Moon said: "We are pleased this year to work with our broadcast partners to give all Singaporeans front row seats to the Cup. Football is for everyone and we are excited to bring the drama and suspense of all 64 games to viewers via Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO and our Cast app."

StarHub customers who subscribe to the World Cup package will be able to watch matches on television via StarHub TV and mobile devices on the StarHub Go app, from which StarHub Mobile postpaid customers can stream with no local data charge.

StarHub chief executive officer Tan Tong Hai said: "With matchday one quickly approaching, we are happy to put public interest first and take to the field together with Singtel and Mediacorp to enable all of Singapore to enjoy the Beautiful Game."

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said it would be producing "special programmes" for all three broadcasters in addition to making all 64 matches available on Toggle through subscription.

Engineer Ken Lee, 29, a South Korea fan, said: "It is good for consumers that prices have not increased.

"As a Singtel subscriber, I will take the opportunity to renew my mio Stadium+ plan to watch the World Cup for free."

