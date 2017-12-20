ITE alumni-turned-lecturer inspires students

One of his students had been devastated that he ended up in the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) - until he met ITE alumni Mr Nizamudeen Rahman.

Now, he is pursuing a diploma in a local polytechnic and aims to enter a local university.

This is one of many success stories that Mr Nizamudeen, ITE College Central's section head from the Nitec aerospace machining technology course, has to tell.

For his dedication in reaching out to troubled students, Mr Nizamudeen, 33, won the ITE Teacher Award for the Student Care and Development category. He is one of 15 lecturers recognised at the ITE Awards 2017 held on Nov 28.

Mr Nizamudeen's journey to teaching started when he was a student at ITE College East.

He was initially "depressed" when he enrolled in ITE's mechanical engineering course at 16 after failing mathematics at his O levels but he changed his mind about the school after encountering teachers who inspired him.

"My teachers were constantly guiding me. They showered me with care, and I saw their sincerity in wanting to help me."

This sparked his desire to excel, which was instrumental in him obtaining his bachelor in mechanical engineering from Nanyang Technological University.

BLAME

He said: "I want ITE students to see that my story can be (theirs) too. Stop blaming your circumstances - work hard and good things will come."

His students have diverse backgrounds. A few are orphans and some have parents who are in jail, have neglected them or are very poor.

"For these students, low self-esteem and lack of motivation are key issues," he said.

Mr Nizamudeen uses the time between lessons and weekly care sessions to bond with his students individually.

He goes the extra mile of collating not just their parents' contact numbers, but also their siblings'.

He said: "If a student is absent, I want to know where he is. I will call every family member until someone picks up."

Mr Nizamudeen believes his students have potential for success, which will remain untapped if they are neither valued nor understood.

He said: "As an educator, I cannot be prideful and egoistic. Their respect for me should be earned, not commanded."

He added: "Each student gets inspired differently, be it through stories like mine or through industrial attachments, learning journeys and competitions where they realise the importance of their roles in Singapore's economy."