ITE student caught beating schoolmate on video

The boy is seen in the video being punched and kicked repeatedly.

A student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East has been suspended for beating up a schoolmate.

A video of a boy being punched and kicked repeatedly by another in the school on Feb 8 has gone viral on social media.

The victim is seen cowering on the toilet floor next to a basin, as another student kicks him while threatening in Tamil to "break your face".

In the video, the victim replies: "I never do anything anneh (big brother)."

His attacker says: "Will you do it again? Will you? If you tell the teacher again you're the one who is going to have to leave school."