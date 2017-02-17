ITE student caught beating schoolmate on video
A student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East has been suspended for beating up a schoolmate.
A video of a boy being punched and kicked repeatedly by another in the school on Feb 8 has gone viral on social media.
The victim is seen cowering on the toilet floor next to a basin, as another student kicks him while threatening in Tamil to "break your face".
In the video, the victim replies: "I never do anything anneh (big brother)."
His attacker says: "Will you do it again? Will you? If you tell the teacher again you're the one who is going to have to leave school."
In response to queries, ITE said the victim has consulted a doctor and the attacker has been suspended from school. The school will also cooperate with police investigations. - THE STRAITS TIMES.