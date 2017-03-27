ITE students solve companies' real world problems

From left, Siti Nurliyana Rohman, Karamjit Lal Singh and Sumardi Salleh, with their mechanised tray lifter.

After he saw two older workers lifting a tray filled with heavy springs, Mr Sumardi Salleh and his teammates Ms Siti Nurliyana Rohman and Mr Karamjit Lal Singh from ITE College Central were motivated to ease their workload.

The three students conceptualised, designed and produced a mechanised tray lifter which impressed spring and stamping manufacturing company Baumann Spring so much during a trial that they are now planning to produce more of it.

The project was one of 14 showcasedat the ITE's Technical Engineer Diploma in Machine Technology Project Fair 2017 on March 8.

For nine months, the final-year students worked on products to help solve real world problems faced by companies .

When Mr Sumardi went on-site to see how the workers carried out their daily jobs, he immediately saw a problem.

Said the 21-year-old: "Seeing how they had to carry such heavy loads, I wanted to come up with something that would prevent them from bending down.

"Both of the workers I saw were aged above 55, and even for middle-aged workers, it can cause back pain if they do this every day."

Stacks of trays filled with springs are moved from a trolley one at a time to a packaging table.

But the mechanised tray lifter is designed to automatically lift the trolley by a one-tray height each time one is removed from the trolley, so that workers will not have to bend down so often to lift the heavy load.

Another ITE team worked with StarHub to develop a solar powered electronic waste recycle bin.

Normal e-waste recycle bins use batteries to power the electronic components which detect bin capacity, but that consumes a lot of power and batteries have to be changed at least twice a day.

The team's solar-powered bins can be charged during the day for full-day usage, minimising the manpower required.

Mr Muhammad Harith Haikal Mohd Zain, 22, the project leader of the two-man team which came up with the bins, said: "We wanted to come up with something simple and yet easy to use. With solar panels, it is a more productive way of doing things."