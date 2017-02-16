It's all about the ambience

The choice of venue for a wedding ceremony should not be taken lightly.

Such an important decision is determined by several factors, including the number of guests, the location of the wedding and the theme of the ceremony.

Said Ms Kim Tay, operations director of wedding concept designer and planner Heaven's Gift: "Previously, it was common for couples to have their wedding ceremonies at one location and the banquet at another location.

"But in today's economic climate, having both events under one roof makes better sense.

"Couples need to allocate a good proportion of their wedding preparation time and budget to find their dream venue because there are so many options to consider."

Ms Hannah Chong, founder and creative director of Heaven's Gift, said the wedding theme must reflect who the couple is and how they want to share that with their guests.

Ms Tay said most couples wanting indoor weddings often look for venues with pillarless ballrooms to ensure an unobstructed view for all their guests.

She said: "The venue's banquet operations team is usually responsible for overseeing all the pre-event preparation and actual day execution, and assisting the couple where possible.

"If the couple want to hire their own wedding planner and an external decorator, they should inform the venue so that their wedding banquet operations team can work closely with the wedding planner and decorator."

CONTINGENCY PLANS

Couples planning outdoor weddings should have contingency plans in case of bad weather and consider using decorations that can withstand the wind, sun and rain.

Ms Tay said: "Couples should have information on the available wedding packages, prices, venue capacity, menus and date of availability of the venue before they decide on a place.

POPULAR WEDDING VENUES

Orchard Hotel and Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium are popular wedding venues.

Orchard Hotel offers 656 well-appointed rooms and suites fitted with modern amenities, including Wi-Fi access.

A total of 20,000 sq ft of function space is available, including the 13,000 sq ft pillar-less Grand Ballroom equipped with state-of-the-art technology and banquet facilities.

The ballroom accommodates up to 100 tables and diners can enjoy fine cuisine inspired by award-winning Masterchef Lap Fai and his culinary team.

Experienced wedding consultants are available to execute every moment of the couple's dream wedding, with each detail becoming a cherished memory.

CASH REBATES

The first 20 couples to book their wedding dinner with Orchard Hotel at the LOVE@VivoCity fair will enjoy cash rebates of up to $128 per confirmed table.

Wedding packages at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium include cash rebates of $60 nett per table with a minimum booking of 15 tables, and $110 nett per table if they book at least 20 tables.

Couples who book the hotel's wedding packages at the LOVE@VivoCity fair get extra perks.

They will enjoy a complimentary additional one-night stay in the hotel's Standard Room and buffet breakfast for two at Atrium Restaurant.

Couples will also be offered complimentary free-flow of house wine during the banquet and complimentary free-flow of beer for four hours.