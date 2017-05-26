It's time to go on a shopping spree

IMM is one of Singapore’s most iconic shopping malls.

Shoppers can look forward to a great shopping spree at IMM.

IMM will be welcoming the GSS with a host of savings and discounts of up to 80 per cent on purchases.

This will apply to the stores at the iconic shopping mall.

Architect Hilda Liew, 35, and her family are frequent shoppers at IMM.

Mrs Liew, who lives in a condominium near Jurong West, said: "There is so much to do at IMM now, especially after the recent renovations.

"There are more new outlet stores and eateries, and my children and I often spend the whole Saturday at the mall.

"It is a one-stop shop for all our retail therapy and gastronomic indulgence."

Mrs Liew added: "My husband and our two daughters are looking forward to extending our retail therapy at IMM during the GSS because we can get bargains and special promotions.

"Maybe we will also win some prizes. The availability of the GoSpree app means that we can also shop online and get discounts too!"

Physiotherapist June Wee, 25, said: "I have been saving to buy a pair of comfortable shoes for work and leisure.

"As I have to stand and be on my feet a lot at work, getting the right shoes is crucial.

"IMM has many footwear retail outlets which will be offering discounts and other promotions during the GSS.

"So I am definitely going to be one happy shopper during this year's GSS!"

UP FOR GRABS

Brands such as agnes. b., British India, Coach, Club Monaco, DKNY, Furla, Calvin Klein Jeans, Cole Haan, Juicy Couture, Nine West, Onitsuka Tiger and Sacoor Brothers will be offering promotions.

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to affordable sports essentials from brands like adidas, ASICS, Nike, New Balance and PUMA.

The home furnishing, interior design, bedding, and electrical and electronics stores will be having sales and discounts.

All the discounts and promotions will end on July 2.

Shoppers at the Cole Haan outlet will get a 10 per cent discount when they buy two items, and a 20 per cent discount when they buy three items or more

Japanese sports shoe manufacturer ASICS has opened a new factory outlet at IMM and there will be a 20 per cent discount for selected items.

Lovers of Hong Kong apparel brand GOLDLION can get a lower-priced item free when they buy a GOLDLION long-sleeved shirt at the IMM outlet store.

Fashion retailer Outlet by Club 21 will also offer discounts of up to 80 per cent off brands such as DKNY, Paul Smith and BLACKBARRETT.

If you are looking for a good night's sleep, now may be the best time.

Sealy Sleep Boutique at IMM will be selling the Sealy PostureLux Infinity queen size mattress (with latex) at $2,788 instead of the usual price of $5,158 - a discount of more than 40 per cent!

Shoppers who want the items delivered before Aug 31 will get additional $200 savings.

You can also get a three-seater Sharon sofa at Commune Outlet for $999 instead of the usual price of $1,299 - a discount of more than 20 per cent!

FUN FOR KIDS

The GSS will be on during the school holidays and the children have a host of wonderful activities planned out for them.

Children can learn to make hanging displays, pompoms and tassels at the Happy Hoops Workshop on June 16 and 17.

They can also learn how to plant their own paper cacti at a workshop on June 18.

Those aged between four and 12 can head to the Learn & Have Fun Kids Zone from June 19 to 26.

They will learn what it takes to be a florist, how to handle wood crafts, bake savouries or find out what happens during a medical examination.

If they want to aim for the stars, they can even learn to channel their inner Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran and dress up like a superstar and receive a photo momento.

WORKSHOPS

Shoppers who spend at least $30 in a single receipt are eligible to take part in the Happy Hoops and Plant Your Own Paper Cactus workshops.

Those who spend at least $60 in a maximum of three combined receipts can take part in the activities in the Learn & Have Fun Kids Zone.

The purchases have to be made between today and June 26 to qualify.

Visit www.imm.sg for details.