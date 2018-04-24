Jail and caning for man who had sex with 12-year-old girl

A man befriended a 12-year-old girl online, had sex with her the first time they met and passed her a sexually transmitted disease.

Eugene Teng Jia Ren, 21, also repeatedly asked her to send him her nude photos.

Teng was sentenced to 13 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane yesterday after pleading guilty to three sexual offences. Eight other similar offences were considered during sentencing.

The case began in July 2015 when Teng, who was serving his national service at the time, met the victim on a mobile application, said Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew. They got to know each other on Facebook, exchanged numbers and began chatting over online messaging service WhatsApp.

Early on in the conversation, the girl told Teng how old she was and that she was taking her Primary School Leaving Examination that year. On Oct 30, she told Teng over WhatsApp that she liked him.

Over the next few weeks, Teng asked for her nude pictures several times and would steer the conversation to sexually related topics, said DPP Chew.

He then invited her to his home on Nov 27 to "cuddle".

Teng told the girl to send him photographs of her clothes, including her undergarments, and reminded her to keep their relationship a secret and to delete their conversations from her phone regularly.

On Nov 27, Teng met the victim for the first time at his home and took her to his room, where he sexually violated her. This was the first time the victim had been involved in any sexual act, said DPP Chew.

AFRAID OF LOSING HIM

Although initially unwilling to have sex with Teng, she agreed as he had assured her that he loved her and she was afraid of losing him, the court heard.

Teng continued to press her for nude shots and on Dec 17, met the victim at his home again, where he made her perform oral sex on him and had unprotected sex with her.

When the victim's mother became suspicious, the girl passed Teng's contact to her. The mother demanded to meet Teng and he claimed that he had only held the girl's hand and kissed her.

The girl's mother took her to a gynaecologist for a medical examination, where the girl admitted she had had sex with Teng.

Her mother took her to lodge a police report on Dec 20 and Teng was arrested the next day.

The girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, which Teng was also found to have had during his medical examination.

A report by the Institute of Mental Health also showed that the victim suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts following the offences.

Yesterday, Teng pleaded guilty to committing an obscene act with a child, sexually penetrating a minor under 16 and statutory rape.

DPP Chew said Teng had shamelessly exploited the victim to the fullest and urged the court to sentence him to 12 years' jail and 14 strokes of the cane.

In his sentencing, Justice Chua Lee Ming said Teng had groomed the victim to be "a sexual plaything" to satisfy his lust, and agreed with the prosecution that there was "a clear need to protect our young".

The punishment for statutory rape is between eight and 20 years' jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.