Jail for Bangladeshi worker who molested student in MRT station

A former general worker who repeatedly molested a 20-year-old student was jailed for two weeks on Thursday (July 6).

Bangladeshi national Hossain Farhad, 24, who is now unemployed, admitted to two out of four charges of molesting the victim inside a lift in Rochor MRT station, and near the station's staircase landing, between 1.45pm and 2.13pm on Aug 31 last year.

Investigations showed that the victim and her friends - a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman - took a train from Bugis MRT station to Rochor that day.

At Rochor MRT station, they took the lift from the concourse area. Hossain was standing behind the victim in the lift.

When the lift door opened at the first level, they began walking out of the lift. As Hossain was about to exit, he touched the victim's buttocks.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong said Hossain had also touched her three more times in Rochor MRT station, with the "intention of outraging her modesty".

When the victim's friend saw what Hossain did, she told the victim. Hossain, meanwhile, pretended to use his mobile phone and quickly walked away.

The victim and her friends went in search of Hossain and eventually caught up with him, before calling the police.

In sentencing him, District Judge Jasvender Kaur took into account the two weeks he spent in remand after he was first charged.

Hossain could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined sentence on each charge.