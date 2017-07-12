Jail, cane for construction worker who tried to rape tourist

His childhood friend had sex with a former maid at Choa Chu Kang Park one Sunday evening.

On seeing her partially dressed, construction worker Daler Singh became aroused and wanted to have sex with her too.

After the Indonesian tourist twice said no, the Indian national attempted to rape her.

On Tuesday (July 11), Singh, now 40, was jailed for four years and nine months and ordered to receive four strokes of the cane after pleading guilty in May to attempted rape.

The court heard that, at around 8pm on Jan 24 last year, the woman went to the park with a construction worker, Mr Jagraj Singh, 33, whom she had met earlier through a friend. She was then 29 and had previously worked here.

There, the former maid met Daler Singh, who was from the same village in India as Mr Jagraj Singh.

Daler Singh was with his friends and the maid had never met them before this evening, the court heard. It is not known when she got to know Mr Jagraj Singh.

About 10 minutes later, Mr Jagraj Singh and the woman went to a secluded grass patch nearby and had consensual sex.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said: "Shortly thereafter, the accused heard Jagraj asking for some tissue paper so they could clean up. The accused then went over to pass a loose packet of tissue paper to Jagraj and the victim.

"Whilst doing so, the accused observed the victim in a state of undress...Upon seeing this, the accused was sexually aroused and told the victim that he also wanted to have sexual intercourse with her. The victim declined the accused's request."

The trio then went to a nearby pavilion to share some fruits that Daler Singh had brought along.

But about 15 minutes later, the woman and Mr Jagraj Singh returned to the grass patch and had consensual sex again.

When they were done, Mr Jagraj Singh returned to the pavilion while the woman stayed behind to clean herself up.

She had just completed dressing herself when Daler Singh came forward and repeated his request to have sex with her. Again, the former maid declined.

DPP Sruthi said: "As the victim was preparing the leave the area, the accused caught hold of her by using his left hand to hold onto her waist and his right hand to lift up her legs.

"He then carried her over and placed her back on the grass patch at the same secluded area."

Daler Singh attempted to have sex with the woman about six times even though she protested. She also used her hands to try and stop him from getting close.

He walked away from the crying woman only about 10 minutes later.

She went to another pavilion and was still sobbing when Mr Jagraj Singh went up to her.

"She asked Jagraj why he did not stop the accused and told him she was angry. Jagraj asked the victim to follow him back... but the victim refused and walked away from (him)," said DPP Sruthi.

While walking away, she sought help from a 21-year-old Singaporean passer-by who alerted the police about her ordeal.

Officers arrested Daler Singh at Ama Keng Hostel near Lim Chu Kang Road at around 10.20pm two days later.

DPP Sruthi urged District Judge Imran Abdul Hamid to jail Daler Singh for at least five years with caning, stressing that he had brazenly tried to rape the woman in a public park.

In mitigation, lawyer Suresh Damodara, who was assigned to the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, asked for a sentence of less than four years' jail and four strokes.

For attempting to rape the woman, he could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined or caned.