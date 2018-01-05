Jail, cane for security guard over colleague’s death

A drunk security guard punched his colleague in the face as he was angry that the latter had defecated near their security post.

Joshua Thomas, 35, a Malaysian, rained six punches on his compatriot, Mr Jasvinder Singh, and pushed him to the ground.

Mr Singh, who suffered facial fractures and a fracture-dislocation of his cervical spine, died as a result of the attack at a worksite in Tuas South Boulevard from around 11pm on Nov 16, 2016, to 1am.

Yesterday, District Judge Kenneth Yap sentenced Thomas to four years' jail and ordered him to be given six strokes of the cane for causing grievous hurt.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the amended charge in November last year.

EXCESSIVE FORCE

"What you did that night was a senseless act of brutality, and you could not control the force used. As a result, you not only used excessive force, you also failed to summon assistance for him, which may have saved him," said the judge.

There was a need to send a deterrent message, the judge added.

Joshua could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned for causing grievous hurt.