Jail, driving ban for van driver who severely injured motorcyclist

A deliveryman did not keep a proper lookout when making a right turn with his van.

The vehicle hit a motorcyclist who had the right of way, causing the 27-year-old severe injuries.

For this, Neong Tong, 61, was on Wednesday (Sept 6) sentenced to two weeks' jail and banned from driving for three years.

Neong admitted to causing grievous hurt to Mr Muhammad Arif Affandi on July 18 last year, by doing an act so negligently as to endanger life.

Mr Arif was admitted to National University Hospital's intensive care unit, and was later in surgical high-dependency care.

He was hospitalised for 16 days and given 32 days of hospitalisation leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelly Ho said that at about 2pm on the day of the offence, Neong was making his weekly routine delivery of clothes to a dormitory in Toh Guan Road East, in Jurong East.

As he neared the dormitory, he needed to make a right turn, and cut across a lane in the opposite direction to enter the place.

There was a bend in the road near where he wanted to make the right turn, and it was not a signalised junction.

"The onus was on the accused to ensure that the traffic from the opposite direction was clear before making the right turn," said DPP Ho.

But Neong did not stop or slow down to check that traffic was clear, resulting in the collision with Mr Arif's motorcycle, which was riding straight from the opposite direction.

Mr Arif suffered, among other things, multiple facial bone fractures, and brain and chest injuries.

Neong has had convictions for running a red light twice, and for careless driving.

He will start his sentence on Sept 27.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for the offence.