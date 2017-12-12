Jail for e-scooter rider who assaulted pedestrian

A man flew into a rage after he fell and damaged the strap of his e-scooter while trying to avoid a pedestrian.

Jonathan Mark Tan Wei Wen, 24, demanded compensation from Mr Joshua Shane Ng Cheng Wei, 29, but Mr Ng refused to pay and walked away instead.

Tan caught up with him and punched his head, causing him to fall. He pinned down Mr Ng with his knee and continued hitting his head and face despite intervention by passers-by.

Mr Ng suffered fractures in his nose and right eye socket. Tan made partial restitution of $250 to Mr Ng, who paid at least $505 for his medical costs.

Yesterday, Tan was given 10 weeks' jail for the assault near Block 110, Rivervale Walk at 1am on March 19.

Mr Ng was walking along a zebra crossing when Tan came from behind and caused Mr Ng to move backwards into his path. Tan swerved his e-scooter but fell.

Tan will start his sentence on Jan 3. - ELENA CHONG