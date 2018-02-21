Jail for man who had sex with 15-year-old

A married father of one agreed to pay a girl $1,600 for her companionship, and had sex with her even after she had told him she was 15 years old.

The girl, who is now 17, had come to know Adrian Tan Lee Guan through an online website known as Seeking Arrangement in November 2016.

The following month, he had sex with her multiple times and also asked her for oral sex.

Yesterday, the 45-year-old former business development director was jailed for 24 months after he admitted to three of five charges of sexual penetration of a minor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Mohan told the court the victim and Tan had exchanged contact numbers and started chatting through WhatsApp after she came to know him online.

Tan continued engaging with her even after she told him her age.

On Dec 15, 2016, he picked her up from her home and took her to the Pan Pacific Hotel for dinner, followed by drinks at the Capella in Sentosa.

They had oral sex at the pool and again in his car when he was taking her home.

Three days later, she met him at an HDB void deck to collect $1,600.

After handing her the money, he drove her to a multi-storey carpark in Hougang Street 91, where they had sex.

Seeking a sentence of at least 24 months' jail, DPP Raja Mohan argued that Tan had sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl and had no qualms about degrading her.

In his mitigation plea, Tan's lawyer Kannan SG said his client had made a "foolish mistake" of not refraining from going any further once he had found out her age.

He is undergoing divorce proceedings.