Jail for man who sexually penetrated a minor

A 34-year-old who befriended a 13-year-old girl online in 2014 and got her to perform oral sex on him, was jailed for 13 months on Friday (June 30).

The student had consented to the act.

Ash'Ari Hussin, who was then 32, had pleaded guilty to sexual penetration of a person below 16 years of age.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Yiwen said that sometime in 2014, Ash'Ari came to know the victim via "Alamak Chat", an online platform.

He introduced himself as "Naz" and they exchanged mobile numbers. They then started chatting via WhatsApp and she told him that she was 14.

After chatting about sex, he asked to meet her so that she could perform fellatio on him.

On Oct 31 that year, he drove the family car to pick her up at a bus stop near a school in the western part of Singapore.

When they arrived at his home in Choa Chu Kang, they first watched television in the living room. He later led her to his bedroom where the offence was committed.

He sent her home and did not contact her after that day.

The victim made a police report on Jan 21, 2015 that she had engaged in sexual intercourse with Ash'Ari.

DPP Ng had asked for a sentence of 15 months to be imposed, but defence lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu said a sentence of 12 months' jail would be appropriate.

Counsel said his client had always been a law-abiding citizen before the incident, and is extremely remorseful for his actions.

"He deeply regrets what he has done and the embarrassment that he has caused to his family," he said.

Ash'Ari could have been jailed for up to 20 years, fined or caned for the offence.