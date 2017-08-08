Jail for man who took upskirt video in book store

Kwek Jian Zong pleaded guilty to one count of electronically transmitting an obscene object and one count of accessing his ex-girlfriend's Facebook account without permission.

A man went to Kinokuniya bookstore in Orchard Road not to browse or buy a book - but to take upskirt videos and photos.

Samuel Ho Qi Ying, 25, was a full-time national serviceman when he used his mobile phone to take an upskirt video of an unknown woman at the bookstore in Ngee Ann City.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, and was jailed for two weeks on Monday (Aug 7).

The court heard that Ho went to the bookstore on Nov 1, 2016, with the intention of taking upskirt videos and photos.

He chose the place because "it is big and there were many female customers there", said Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong.

The victim was browsing items at one of the aisles in Kinokuniya when Ho approached her from behind.

He lowered himself and positioned his mobile phone, which was on recording mode, under the victim's dress.

He repeated the act on his victim another three times. But the second time he did so, a sales assistant walked past the aisle and saw him committing the act.

Ho, who saw the witness looking at him, later walked to a corner, looked at the video he had recorded and deleted it.

The sales assistant informed a security officer, who detained Ho. The accused's actions were captured on the bookstore's closed-circuit television camera.

No incriminating videos or photographs were recovered from Ho's mobile phone.

He could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting the modesty of a woman.